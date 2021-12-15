Somehow, another Bangkok man required assistance removing a padlock from his penis

Locking up your junk seems to be a new Bangkok thing.

The Thaiger:

Unlike the last report of a man inexplicably locking his penis in a padlock back in July, few details were released about this incident of what is hopefully not a growing trend in Thailand. Many more details were released in the last incident, including such gems as that the man has spent an alarming 14 days trying to remove the padlock himself after losing the key before his member became infected and unbearably painful, and that his mother made it clear that he was very single and enjoyed putting his penis through small holes apparently.

Authorities in the previous incident in July had made details of the story public, stating that they hoped it would prevent others from doing the same kind of thing with a padlock or similar, but unfortunately at least one tattooed man in Bangkok did not receive the vital warning for the safety of his penis.