Watch the death of a single-celled organism

No matter how natural the process of dying is, the prospect of death will always be unsettling. Grappling with the existential questions surrounding death's reality can either ruin or enlighten any action one engages in. Consider it a coffin half full or half empty argument. Do you find death's leering presence motivating or disheartening? I tend to swing towards the former.

Don't characterize me as a morbid little cuss or anything, but I believe that being honest about the idea of an unexpected annihilation, potentially hiding behind every traffic light and slippery shower, is a potent antagonist towards my desire to procrastinate. Consequently, I like to frequent Instagram pages like Nature is metal—a page that exclusively features the barbarism of the natural world- to remind myself of the grizzly and remorseless reality we as human beings avoid in our delightfully air-conditioned homes- far away from the unforgiving wild. However, death in the natural world isn't always violent.

In the video linked above, you get to watch a single-celled organism in the final moments of its presumably short life. Gazing at the scurrying the organism exhibits as it falls apart—which could, of course, be my projection—is a hauntingly relatable and human reaction.

