You'll be wishing for a Golden Bat revival after watching this video essay

One of shonen manga's biggest strengths is the bountiful assortment of genres readers have to choose from. Unlike American comic books, which were forced to rely on superheroes to survive the oppressive content mandates of the comics code introduced in the 50s, virtually every other country possesses a comic scene that offers multiple genres, and, in this arena, Japanese comics are peerless.

Case in point, One Piece, the biggest manga ever—that's only a few years from dethroning Superman in lifetime sales—is about pirates. There's no way an American comic about pirates would ever crack number one on the Diamond sales chart. Decades of conditioning have made it impossible for American comic fans to deviate from capes and tights. The inverse isn't true with Japan. My Hero Academia is another one of Japan's top comics, and it's all about superheroes and, more specifically, emulating the western approach to the genre. The question then becomes, "what would a distinctly Japanese superhero look like?" My friends, allow me to introduce you to The Golden Bat.

Although manga as a whole was influenced by American superhero comics, many historians argue that The Golden Bat is the medium's first superhero in the traditional sense. I tend to believe that honor falls on Astro boy, but the Golden Bat's aesthetic is more in line with classic American heroes. His morality, on the other hand? He's kind of a menacing figure that delights in causing harm to villains.

Obscure anime connoisseur Kenny Lauderdale explores the history of the mysterious Golden Bat in a brilliant YouTube video from his channel. If you want to see one of the best superheroes you've never heard of, give the video linked above a click.