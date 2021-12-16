Adam Savage's favorite media for 2021

Gareth Branwyn

Adam runs through his favorite YouTube channels, movies, podcasts, books, and TV shows for 2021. I was surprised at the number of maker YouTube channels I wasn't following, namely machinist Joe Pieczynski, Stefan Gotteswinter channel, modelmaker Konstantin Bogdanov, and the Lockpicking Lawyer. Subscribed!

Image: Screengrab