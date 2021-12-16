Adam runs through his favorite YouTube channels, movies, podcasts, books, and TV shows for 2021. I was surprised at the number of maker YouTube channels I wasn't following, namely machinist Joe Pieczynski, Stefan Gotteswinter channel, modelmaker Konstantin Bogdanov, and the Lockpicking Lawyer. Subscribed!
Image: Screengrab
Adam Savage's favorite media for 2021
Adam runs through his favorite YouTube channels, movies, podcasts, books, and TV shows for 2021. I was surprised at the number of maker YouTube channels I wasn't following, namely machinist Joe Pieczynski, Stefan Gotteswinter channel, modelmaker Konstantin Bogdanov, and the Lockpicking Lawyer. Subscribed!
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 2021
- Adam Savage
- best of
- media
CNN fires Chris Cuomo, who is also now accused of sexual misconduct
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, already suspended after it emerged he used his position at the network to research women who accused his brother and former New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, was fired over the weekend. Chris—supposedly a journalist bound by professional ethics standards—strategized with his brother over the course of Andrew's increasingly… READ THE REST
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo after documents show he researched brother Andrew's victims
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo often used his cable TV perch to help his brother, then the governor of New York, look good during the Covid pandemic. But he was also using the cable network's resources to research the women that Andrew Cuomo harassed while in office, according to an expose that saw him finally yanked… READ THE REST
Missouri Governor demands prosecution of journalists who reported security flaw in state website's "HTMLM"
After the St. Louis State Dispatch wrote that a government website was leaking the social security numbers of workers, Missouri Governor Mike Parson demanded that the journalists who reported the security failure be prosecuted as "hackers" for "decoding" the "HTMLM" (sic). The newspaper agreed to hold off publishing any story while the department fixed the… READ THE REST
This solar panel is on sale and can save you loads of cash
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's a lot to worry about in 2021, but your electricity should not be one of those things. Instead of paying a pretty penny just to run your refrigerator, try the… READ THE REST
In true form, this mini dumpster will help clean your life up
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Listen, not everything in life is a total garbage situation. While there is a lot of terrible things surrounding the current national climate, you're still doing well and that's pretty great,… READ THE REST
Ready, set, build! Here are 5 DIY robot kits for beginners
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's no secret the world of electronic programming or hardware development can be an intimidating field, no matter how old you are. Whether you're a young adult intrigued by the wonder… READ THE REST