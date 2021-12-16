Federal judge throws out settlement that shielded villainous Sackler drug family

Reuters reports that a federal judge ruled that the opioid kingpin Sackler family can't shield itself from future lawsuits by people whose lives were destroyed by their predatory drug dealing practices.

The bankruptcy court did not have the legal authority to release the Sackler family from liability, the judge ruled. Purdue Pharma has been accused of pushing massive amounts of OxyContin on patients, while underplaying its addiction and abuse potential

In other news, Joss Sackler is super excited that an actor is wearing one of her dresses!