Florida man pulled from flight for wearing women's underwear in lieu of a mask

Adam Jenne of Cape Coral, Florida is angry because he was pulled of a United Airlines flight for wearing women's underwear on his face instead of a mask as the airline requires. Apparently other passengers walked off the plane in solidarity. This isn't Jenne's first underwear rodeo either—he told Fox4 that he was previously booted off a Delta flight for the same thing. From Fox4:

"There's nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito's by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women's underwear on my face sounds perfect," said Jenne…]

Afterward Jenne received an email from United Airlines saying he is now banned from United flights until his case has been reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee.

Jenne said he still feels like he was in the right.