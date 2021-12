Located on a hillside overlooking Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, the beautiful Fern View House is for sale. It's the perfect location to scan the Loch for signs of Nessie. Asking price is £900,000.

The property's location on one of the most famous bodies of water in the world, shrouded in mystery of the mythical Loch Ness Monster, is of particular note," Strutt & Parker realtor Kevin Maley said.

Mythical? How rude.

(Wales Online)

"The Surgeon's Photograph" of 1934, known to be a hoax.