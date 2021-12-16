George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' gets its first music video and it's star-studded

Ok, let me see if I can explain this one. For the 50th anniversary of George Harrison's solo album, All Things Must Pass, a bunch of famous folks, including Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, "Weird A" Yankovic, Jeff Lynne, Ringo Starr and Patton Oswalt, got together to make the first official music video for the song, "My Sweet Lord." There are so many stars in it you begin to wonder who's not in it.

Oh yeah, and there's a plot. And Lance Bangs directed it. There's a lot going on but it's a fun ride. Oh gosh, just watch it.

Deadline:

"Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life," said director Bangs in a statement. "The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes. "George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George's HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives."

screengrab via the George Harrison YouTube page