All your favorite patriots are speaking at Turning Point USA's America Fest. As an added treat, conservative hero Kyle Rittenhouse was added to the roster. I can't wait for Mr. Rittenhouse to tell the audience that he supports BLM. That should go over well.
Kyle Rittenhouse is a featured speaker at Turning Point USA event
