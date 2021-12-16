Man keeps grocery story lobster as a pet

Nature geek and documentarian Brady Brandwood was curious what would happen if he bought a living lobster at the grocery store and kept it as a pet. Seems fascinating to learn about lobster behavior (at least as it behaves in a small-ish saltwater aquarium) but i'd imagine it'd be happier back in Bikini Bottom.
And if you tell me the lobster doesn't care, I point you to Snopes:
A new U.K. law will acknowledge that crustaceans like lobsters can feel pain, and therefore boiling them alive could be considered illegal under this amendment. The proposal emerged after a study, conducted by the London School of Economics (LSE), concluded that there was strong evidence of sentience in octopods and "substantial evidence of sentience in astacid lobsters/crayfish."