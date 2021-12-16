Melania Trump is probably the most appropriate person yet to release a signature NFT

Nothing by nothing is nothing.

Melania Trump has announced the future minting of her first NFT. An NFT is a non-fungible token, or simply a digital receipt. Melania Trump once wore a controversial jacket.

CNN:

The former first lady announced Thursday that she is selling an NFT, or a non-fungible token, titled "Melania's Vision" — her first public endeavor since leaving office almost one year ago.

The NFT is the first digital art to be sold on her newly launched platform, which will release NFTs regularly and is powered by Parler.

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump said in a statement. "Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community."

This would be a fun NFT: