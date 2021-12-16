These killer Flow Pro light bars dial all your computer and TV screen viewing up to 11 — and they're on sale

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

It used to be that plugging in and turning on a TV was enough. But with screen sizes expanding, resolution rates improving, and the in-person moviegoing experience eroding, everybody is in some stage of building their very own customized home theater.

Of course, that's also made us all responsible for learning home theater principles that used to only apply to guys with 6-foot speaker cabinets and ceiling-mounted projector units. Such as the importance of bias lighting.

Rather than looking at a bright screen in a dark room, bias lighting illuminates the area behind and around the edges of your screen, offering better grey and black contrast with a more neutral reference point, causing the eye to work less and avoid eye strain that can happen in darkened viewing conditions.

Designed for screens between 27 and 45 inches, the Govee Smart LED Light Bars sync with the images and sounds on your screen, enhancing movies, TV and games, and even musical experiences with a wash of vibrant lighting.

These foot-high towers can be easily positioned on either side of your screen, without the sticky residue of tape on the back of your screen. And unlike standard RGB bars that can only project one color at a time, Govee packs these performers with their own RGBIC and ColorSense technology for a nuanced light display.

Working with a camera mounted near the top of your screen, the Govee Flow Pro system actually captures the colors being displayed on your TV screen, then mimics their ambient RGBIC backlit glow with up to 16 million different colors using 12 preset modes. In addition to effectively stretching your screen, it widens your field of vision, letting your eyes relax to avoid straining your eyes.

The presets also include a music mode, allowing the colors to work in tandem with the sound or music coming from your media. Or just set it up to offer a fun light show to play along with your favorite songs, making it great for live concerts, or karaoke nights.

When the Govee Flow Pro smart light bar is connected via WiFi, you can also control your entire light display through voice commands. Once linked to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, users can use the speaker to turn on and off or change colors and lighting schemes with just their voice.

These smart LED bars are a big hit on TikTok as well as Amazon, where they've amassed an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating from over 2,100 Amazon reviewers. Right now, you can add the Govee Flow Pro Light Bars to your computer or home entertainment system at a special price when you check out their Amazon sale page.