Watch: French bulldog barely keeps his head above snow as he chases a big red ball

A French bulldog named Francis doesn't seem to notice that he's buried in snow. He plows through, with only his head showing at times, as he keeps his eye on the prize — a bright red ball that, sitting on top of the snow, comically looks at least twice his height.
