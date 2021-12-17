On last night's The Late Show, Stephen Colbert celebrated the upcoming (Dec 19) 20th anniversary of the release of Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring with a Lonely Island-like rap video professing the the film and its two follow-ups constitute the #1 movie trilogy of all time.
Besides his musical director, Jon Batiste, the video features many stars from the film (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen) along with Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick.
Image: Screengrab
Colbert celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings "trilly" with a celebrity-studded rap video
