Necklaces that "protect" people from 5G are radioactive

The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) reports that jewelry touted as having protective powers against 5G is often made from material that emits ionizing radiation. The NNVS is warning people not to wear the items.

The products identified included an "Energy Armor" sleeping mask, bracelet and necklace. A bracelet for children, branded Magnetix Wellness, was also found to be emitting radiation. "Don't wear it any more, put it away safely and wait for the return instructions," the ANVS said in a statement. "The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this."

In the United States, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) reports that "some pendants using negative ion technology contain trace amounts of naturally occurring radioactive materials. While the pendants do not pose an immediate health and safety concern, continuous wear over long periods of time may result in a slightly elevated skin exposure to radiation."

This image from an Amazon seller of a "Scalar Bio Energy Quantum Pendant Magnetic Health Power C Volcanic Stone Energy Necklace" seems like it would scare off would-be customers:

Of course, Qnuts who think they need to be protected against 5G radio waves will think these warnings are part of the conspiracy to trick them into submitting to the reptilian overlords' 5G mind control program. Wake up sheeple!