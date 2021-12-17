Robert F. Kennedy is a loud anti-vaxxer — unless people come to his own house. Then they need a vax

Robert F. Kennedy, son of former US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, is a radical anti-vaxxer who speaks to far-right crowds, spreading Q-based falsehoods like, "It is criminal medical malpractice to give a child one of these vaccines," and Democrats "drank the Kool-aid." Keeping the anti-vax conspiracy going helps sell books and feed his charity, Children's Health Defense, which raked in $6.8 million in 2020.

But in real life — like, say, when he has a house party with a long guest list — he changes his tune. Suddenly you best stay away unless you've been vaccinated.

From Daily Beast:

Kennedy held a holiday gathering at his home in California last week, and virtual invites told attendees to take the same precautions that Kennedy has spent the pandemic attempting to undermine for enormous financial gain. When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife—Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," Kennedy told Politico's Daniel Lippman.

Trying to save face, he told Politico that he didn't really check the guests to see if they were indeed vaccinated.