Ryanair removes passenger from flight after his unhinged anti-vax rant (video)

Passengers on a Ryanair flight were about to take off from London, headed for Dublin, when a crazed Qnut suddenly took center stage.

It started when a flight attendant asked him to put on a mask, according to Yahoo!. That set him off. For the next 20-25 minutes the anti-vaxxer walked up and down the aisle, rambling about the dangers of Covid vaccines, warning passengers that they're being "lied to," that the "plandemic" is forcing people to "inject poison into your kids," and that people need to "do the research!" He added in a bunch of Jesus talk for good measure.

From Yahoo!: