The revolution is upon us [↬ ficuswhisperer]
Tokyo fire department warns residents not to leave roombas in rooms with standing heaters
Drive yourself up the wall with the Busy Simulator
The Busy Simulator, by Brian Moore, will start dinging at irregular but frequent intervals with whichever common notification noises you tell it to: Google, Microsoft, Slack, Apple Mail, and so on. You can even set a slider for each to tune it in for maximum fight-or-flight masochism. [via Andy Baio] READ THE REST
Methodist pastor loses job after performing in drag on HBO show
Craig Duke, pastor at Newburgh United Methodist Church in Indiana, resigned after congregants were displeased by his appearance in drag on the HBO show We're Here, lipsynching Kesha's We Are Who We Are in a pink wig and a white robe. Duke is now fundraising his living expenses. Duke, 62, said he thought most of… READ THE REST
The Tesla Cybertruck now has a single hilariously large windshield wiper
Here's what happens when a child's drawing of a cool futuristic truck encounters reality. The truck lacked the wiper in earlier presentations, and this is the best they could do on the journey to being a real vehicle they could put on the road. Elon Musk: "The wiper is what troubles me most," Musk wrote… READ THE REST
