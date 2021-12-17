Tucker Carlson seems to think you can catch prostate cancer from your idiot neighbors

I'm not sure what Tucker Swanson Carlson, the idiocracy's favorite schoolmarm, is pretending to be upset about here. I think he is scolding people who want to discuss an infectious disease pandemic that's killed over 5 million people and continues to kill about 7,000 people a day. Tucker says he is bored of hearing people talk about Covid. He only likes to hear himself talk about it on his disinfotainment program.

Tucker also doesn't want you talking about prostate cancer, either, because that's just as boring as talking about Covid. Those who speak of either subject are narcissists, in Tucker's book. Another fact in Tucker's books: Tucker's not a narcissist, even though he cares not at all about human suffering, but only his suffering.

Watching this clip, I noticed Tucker lacks his usual synthetic indignation. His brow isn't as furrowed as it usually is when he delivers his nightly dose of phony outrage. He's not really concentrating on the words flowing down the teleprompter. Instead, he's probably thinking about how he is going to unleash his genuine wrath on the unfortunate staffer who wrote this weak rant in his name.