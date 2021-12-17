Watch Michael Jackson "fire" someone mid-song

"Death makes angels of us all" is a maxim that holds less water with every passing decade. Where death once provided a respite for celebrated monsters, it's now the catalyst that prompts society to punish them posthumously in ways they could never face in life. Michael Jackson is one example, and watching the king of pop become a figure of scorn was one of wildest heel turns I've had the privilege of experiencing.

In the video linked above, we see Michael as the tyrannical perfectionist. The clip is hilarious in a vacuum, but when armed with the knowledge of how manipulative and abusive Jackson was, it's a window into the veracity of his victim's claims. It's a weird video.