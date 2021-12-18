Kanye West's presidential campaign was run by GOP

When footage emerged of Kanye West's "publicist" threatening election workers after Trump's 2020 election defeat, it was a reminder that Kanye himself had launched his own campaign. Why were his people still batting for Trump? The cynical answer is that Kanye's presidential campaign was merely a stalking horse for Trump, its only purpose to peel black votes away from Joe Biden. The cynical answer was the correct one: newly-released documents show that Republican Party insiders financed and operated Kanye's campaign.

New documents show Kanye West's doomed White House campaign—styled as an "independent" third-party effort—appears to have disguised potentially millions of dollars in services it received from a secretive network of Republican Party operatives, including advisers to the GOP elite and a managing partner at one of the top conservative political firms in the country. Potentially even more alarming? The Kanye 2020 campaign committee did not even report paying some of these advisers, and used an odd abbreviation for another—moves which campaign finance experts say appear designed to mask the association between known GOP operatives and the campaign, and could constitute a violation of federal laws.

Kanye's personal problems and his diagnosis means he is a vulnerable person. The menacing pseudo-cop language and behavior of his "publicist" implies that he was surrounded by celebrity minders and that the Trump apparatus manipulating him operates like a cult.