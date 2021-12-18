An author I follow on Twitter reports spotting this wonderful variation of the Bristol Stool Chart in a UK hospital while having some tests. I've printed out a copy for myself and put it on the kitchen refrigerator. May we all have a very merry Toffee Crisp Christmas and a Ripple new year.
Poop texture organized by similarity to UK chocolate brands
