Before "What We Do in the Shadows," Mark Proksch was a yo-yo-wielding morning show prankster

Before Mark Proksch's Collin Robinson character started boring people to death as the energy vampire on What We Do in the Shadows, he assumed the role of Kenny "K-Strass" Strasser, an award-winning yo-yo expert and green activist. In the role of Strasser, Proksch booked himself onto morning shows in the mid-west.

Watching the above videos, you'll see that Kenny and Collin Robinson have a lot in common, as Kenny goes off on long, painfully-personal tangents as his panicked hosts try and get the segments back on track.

Strasser had solicited the stations stating that he represented Zim-Zam Yo-Yo, was runner-up for Rookie of the Year in 1995, was grand champion at the Pensacola Regional, and was nominated for the Walt Greenberg Award in 2000, which got him booked. When he appeared, however, he repeatedly interrupted the interview with his own personal problems. Additionally, something always happened to his yo-yos

I am just a 35-year-old kid at heart, you know. Twice divorced. I have no kids. I don't have a girlfriend. Don't want one. My parents live in Denver. They just got divorced. I have a brother who I don't get along with well because of his wife.

While these newscasters took "Strasser" seriously, it was all a prank. After making a number of appearances on various news shows, the narrative fell apart thanks to WSAW employee Mikel Lauber who fact-checked Strasser's credentials and found that there was no Zim-Zam Yo-Yo, No Pensacola Regional, and no Walt Greenberg Award.

Image: Screengrab