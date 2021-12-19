Kellogg's removes its logo from Pop-Tarts boxes

On Friday, Kellogg's confirmed online rumors that it has removed its name from Pop-Tarts boxes. The move comes amidst a months-long strike involving about 1400 workers across four cereal plants, but Kellogg's says the design decision is about "simplified" design, not a last-ditch effort to get around consumer boycotts (hmm).

The strike has partly revolved around the company's two-tier compensation system, in which workers hired after 2015 typically receive lower wages and benefits than longer-tenured workers. The company has said that its veteran workers make more than $35 an hour on average, while the newer workers make almost $22 an hour on average. Earlier this week, Bernie Sanders, the independent U.S. senator from Vermont, announced plans to hold a rally Friday on behalf of Kellogg workers in Battle Creek, Mich., the location of the company's headquarters and one of the striking cereal plants. New York Times

Don't forget that in early December, when Kellogg's announced a plan to hire permanent replacement workers, Redditors flooded the hiring site with fake applications.