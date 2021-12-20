This video about how run down Gary, Indiana is begins with a remarkable image: the main road to it from a neighboring suburb has been bricked up. Welcome to The Most Miserable City in America! Formerly the murder capital of the U.S., it's now not even in Indiana's top 10, so depopulated and blighted has it become. But it does have its history, and (in parts) a certain rewilding charm…
Gary, Indiana is "The Most Miserable City in America"
