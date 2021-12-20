Gentleman suspected of hiring a hitman arrested after he left the alleged killer a positive Google review

Austin police arrested Erik Maund for allegedly hiring a group of hitmen to kill his ex-girlfriend and her former boyfriend. Holly Williams and William Lanway were found dead in Nashville last year and after the murders, Maund reportedly posted a positive Google Review for one of the alleged hitmen's security companies. From Austonia:

Maund allegedly hired three men to see the crime through: 47-year-old Gilad Peled, owner of Austin-based Speartip Security Services, 46-year-old Bryon Brockway and North Carolina native Adam Carey. Since the killings, both someone by the name of "Erik Maund" and Bryon Brockway left five-star reviews for Speartip.

Both reviews are still up on the security provider's Google page. Maund has since been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death; carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Peled, a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces, advertised helping clients respond to threats of extortion, armed guard protection, VIP and executive protection, armored vehicle services and special event security. Brockway and Carey were both former special operations U.S. Marines.