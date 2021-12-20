Here's what to do on a date

Would Kay enjoy a bike trip? Or a weenie roast? Or taffy pull?
I just hope Eddie Haskell doesn't show up and try to move in on Kay.
Would Kay enjoy a bike trip? Or a weenie roast? Or taffy pull?
I just hope Eddie Haskell doesn't show up and try to move in on Kay.
Virginity is a social construct traditionally used to control young women, but for young men in the last decade, the social construct has haunted them instead. About 27% of men under thirty report that they haven't had sex since turning 18, according to this chart attributed to the University of Chicago's General Social Survey, up… READ THE REST
Oh, the horror! Wife trolls husband by screaming Alanis Morissette song for a month pic.twitter.com/G8H9jeLxdY — The Dad (@thedad) September 14, 2018 Image: Twitter READ THE REST
This video by sketch comedy duo Amanda King and Kieran Humphries of Dogfood cleverly explores the idea of "breaking up" in video conferencing. I won't say anymore, just watch "Breaking up." READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Once upon a time, realism in video games improved from generation to generation. Nowadays, however, we see massive graphical boosts each year, and that's coupled with everything from smoother controls and… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Few things scream peak Friday night than unwinding with a glass of wine after another hectic workweek. Plus, how can you say no to that glass when red wine is known… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We've all been there. You're finally in the cleaning mood, and you're coming to the end of your deep cleanse. All that's left is to vacuum, but when you power it… READ THE REST