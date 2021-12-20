Lauren Boebert riles up a crowd: "You and I are going to take this country back!"

Carla Sinclair

Toxic Lauren Boebert (Q–CO) seemed more unhinged than usual as she screamed on stage at the Turning Point USA "AmericaFest" over the weekend.

Shouting in a breathless, near-frenzied rhythm as if she were auditioning for the part of televangelical host, she said, "I'm going to ask you, we have thousands of people in this room — what are you doing with your God-given authority?! What are you doing where He's positioned you? What are you speaking… You have the answers inside of you… I am tired of having Godless people who hate America run this country!"

"Because I'm tired of having brother-marrying, violence-inciting, Chinese spy simping…terrorist supporting, Israel hating … commies wreck this country!!" she continued, riling up her crowd with the same old gross, dangerous name-calling toward Democrat colleagues (e.g., Ilhan Omar) that she's been spewing ad nauseam since day one.

"You and I are going to take this country back!"