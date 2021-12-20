Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur when boasting about GOP diversity

Marjorie Taylor Greene proved the GOP is diverse in her opening speech during a rally at Turning Point USA's "AmericaFest" on Sunday by using a racial slur against Asian Americans.
"When I walked in yesterday, I was like, what kind of people come here?" the QAnon representative for Georgia said. "So I'm walking around and seeing some good people, and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people."
After praising Jesus and Donald Trump, she then sarcastically added, "I know exactly what this is: the left calls this a white supremacist party," suggesting that by having Asians in the audience, white supremacists couldn't possibly be among them.
George Takai responded in a tweet, saying, "I honestly haven't heard someone use 'yellow people' for decades. Perhaps she meant 'yellow bellied people' because there are certainly lots in that crowd."