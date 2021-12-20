Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur when boasting about GOP diversity

Marjorie Taylor Greene proved the GOP is diverse in her opening speech during a rally at Turning Point USA's "AmericaFest" on Sunday by using a racial slur against Asian Americans.

"When I walked in yesterday, I was like, what kind of people come here?" the QAnon representative for Georgia said. "So I'm walking around and seeing some good people, and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people."

After praising Jesus and Donald Trump, she then sarcastically added, "I know exactly what this is: the left calls this a white supremacist party," suggesting that by having Asians in the audience, white supremacists couldn't possibly be among them.

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests the presence of "yellow people" and other groups at TPUSA's #AMFEST2021 means it's not a "white supremacist party." pic.twitter.com/78N9KB9UdS — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 19, 2021

George Takai responded in a tweet, saying, "I honestly haven't heard someone use 'yellow people' for decades. Perhaps she meant 'yellow bellied people' because there are certainly lots in that crowd."