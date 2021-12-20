QAnoners are drinking bleach from a communal bowl

QAnoners pride themselves on being independent thinkers who know the real truth. And the latest version of the QTruth is that drinking "industrial disinfectant mixed into a chemical cocktail" is a swell idea.
From Raw Story:
QAnon cultists gathered in Dallas have started drinking an industrial disinfectant mixed into a chemical cocktail.
Family members of a Delaware woman who left her husband and children to await John F. Kennedy's return have confirmed that she's drinking the chemical mixture containing chlorine dioxide from a communal bowl, in a rite that cult researchers find extremely alarming, reported the Dallas Observer.
Sounds better than eggnog.