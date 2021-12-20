Start 2022 with this $59 training that will jumpstart a career as an IT professional

The average salary of IT personnel is over $91,000 a year. And job prospects are expected to rise by 13 percent before 2030. Considering those numbers, anyone who doesn't feel fulfilled or secure in their career should take a long, hard look at a pivot to information technology.

While vaulting yourself into contention for one of those positions isn't especially easy, there is a clear path forward for those looking to crack into the industry — and it starts with certification. With the training in The Complete 2022 IT Career Kickstarter Bundle, learners can lock into the steps that can help get a lucrative new future in IT off the ground.

This package includes six courses with more than 165 hours of intensive training to help learners accomplish two key tasks: grasping the central tenets of computing, databases, software development, security, and more; and prepping students to take and pass some of the industry's biggest certification exams.

The collection begins with a trio of courses from CompTIA, one of the world's leading IT trade associations. With CompTIA A+, students get a broad overview of everything an IT pro needs to know. This entry-level certification helps learners understand responsibilities like configuring operating systems, hardware, and peripherals; basic IT infrastructure, including device connectivity, troubleshooting, & networking; and baseline cybersecurity skills like data privacy, removing malicious software, and physical security.

The CompTIA training extends to include CompTIA IT Fundamentals+, featuring more foundational knowledge for a rising tech professional; and CompTIA Network+, with an in-depth look at installing, configuring, securing, and troubleshooting critical IT infrastructure.

There's more networking training here, this time from networking leader Cisco in the Cisco Certified Technician (CCT) Routing and Switching course.

Finally, the training concludes with important background in managing two of the most popular commercial operating systems in use today with Apple Certified Support Professional MacOS 11 and Microsoft MD-100: Windows 10.

