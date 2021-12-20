The 64GB microSD card netted me a small fortune

As you'll recall in my dispatch from Friday, Stanislav and I enjoyed a nice meal with a husband and wife in the city of Płock.

Once we had finished our luncheon, it was time to get down to business. My bearded host asked me if I had the "capybara," which was the agreed-upon code word for the Samsung 64GB microSD card that contained certain information, the nature of which I daren't describe in this public forum.

I did indeed have the "capybara" with me. It was hidden in a slit I had cut into one of my Croc sandals. I told him I would hand it to him in return for a "dime bag" (i.e., $10,000 in cash) and the guarantee that he would stop the extortion of my family. He agreed. We shook on our agreement, I gave him the "capybara," and he gave me the money. I had done it. I had negotiated a "capybara" deal.

We left the home and got into Stanislav's car to go back to Warsaw. Stanislav and I talked about the "capybara" deal, and how smoothly it had gone. "Our friend with the long beard could have poisoned us and simply taken the microSD card from me," I said. "That would have been very bad," Stanislav said. "Very bad, indeed," I said.

We arrived back at the hotel and I bid Stanislav goodbye (after paying him handsomely for his services, of course). I went to my room and took a shower. I went to sleep. In the middle of the night, I was awakened by loud, thumping music that was coming from an adjoining room. I went to the hall and I knocked on the door and shouted that they were being too loud. The man who answered the door was irate and told me to get away from him, or he would gouge my eyes out with a knife. I calmly said to the man, "Do not put yourself in the position of making mistakes you will regret for the rest of your life, please." The man looked at me and said, "Who are you to lecture me?" I said, "I am a person who knows what he is talking about." At this remark, the man blanched, and I could see he was scared. He said, "Please leave me alone."

I returned to my room and got into bed. My neighbors didn't make a sound and I promptly fell asleep. The next morning, I told the hotel owner about the previous night's ordeal. He said that he would get to the bottom of it. I was pleased by his response. He was more than willing to resolve the matter. He called the couple and told them to be quieter. They apologized and promised to be more respectful of other guests. The hotel owner was a good man.