Tucker Carlson guest: "We don't need a military that's women- or gay-friendly," we need "Type -A men who want to sit on a throne of Chinese skulls"

Mark Frauenfelder

Conservative show host Jesse Kelly was invited on Tucker Carlson to share his opinion on the U.S. military. Kelly is unhappy with the fact that the military has women and gay people in it. He believes it should consist of "Type -A men who want to sit on a throne of Chinese skulls." I will reserve further comment as I don't want to kink shame him.