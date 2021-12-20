Watch amazing bassist play "12 Days of Christmas" where each verse gets more difficult

The repetitive "Twelve Days of Christmas" can get old after a few versus — until you hear bass virtuoso Charles Berthoud have some fun with it. In this rendition of the classic Christmas carol, he starts by playing just a simple bass line. But then he moves into funk, banjo sounds, a bit of jazz, a mind-blowing one-string version, and more jazz, each verse getting more complex than the last. Adding humor to an already amazing performance, Berthoud also morphs in appearance with each verse, starting off as your basic-looking human musician but looking like a fully committed bass-jamming Santa by the last verse.