I'm not sure whether its the silly winter PJs the kayaker is wearing or the see-through kayak itself, but three captivated manatees just can't get enough. The curious spectators check out the odd showboat from all sides, including underneath.
Watch these cute, thoroughly captivated manatees checking out a kayaker
