During yesterday's stop in Dallas on the "The History Show" tour with Bill O'Reilly, Trump admitted to getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster. Some of the crowd booed the booster to which Trump responded that the jeers came from "a very tiny group" in the audience.

Later, Ian Sams, who handles COVID-19 communications for the US Department of Health & Human Services, responded with the perfect tweet:

"Be like President Trump, and get your booster shot."