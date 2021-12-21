Billionaire bails on Mormon Church, donates $600k to LGBTQ advocacy group

Jeff Green, considered to be the richest individual in Utah, bailed on the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints because the church has "hindered global progress in women's rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights," he wrote in a letter. Green is also donating $600,000 to Equality Utah, a civil rights organization in the state. From NBC News:

Green, the chairman and CEO of The Trade Desk, a technology marketing company, informally left the Mormon church, as the LDS church is commonly called, a decade ago. But in a letter Monday to church President Russell Nelson, he officially resigned and requested the removal of his records, The [Salt Lake City] Tribune reported[…]

Green said in his letter that most of the church's members are "good people trying to do right" but that he believes "the church is actively and currently doing harm in the world."

"The church leadership is not honest about its history, its finances, and its advocacy," he wrote, according to The Tribune.