Bring theater-quality audio into your home with $100 off these Samsung wireless rear speakers

Soundbars have become the home audio answer for those who want crisp, clear sound, but don't want to clutter up their room with a flotilla of ginormous speakers. While soundbars do a surprisingly thorough job of reproducing music and audio from your favorite TV shows and movies with notable heft and power, there's only so much a tiny strip can do to replicate a complete theater-quality sound performance.

Like how even with a handful of small speakers packed into a bar, it can't really duplicate the full lush surround sound effect from a well-positioned multi-speaker array. However, this Samsung SWA9500 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit with Dolby Atmos is a happy medium between the single unit approach and speakers everywhere.

This compact duo is designed to work in perfect tandem with all Dolby Atmos-enabled Samsung soundbars. They can be discreetly nestled beside or behind your couch or recliners to offer dynamic rear sound that fully envelopes listeners just like they were sitting in a premium movie house. Each can even be wall-mounted for a seamless look in any home theater setup.

While the soundbar speakers drive vocals and dialogue, these speakers employ Dolby Atmos technology to create an almost bubble-like effect around viewers. With sound and music positioned in an almost three-dimensional space, listeners experience a truly immersive soundscape that happens all around them.

Best of all, both units are completely wireless, connecting via WiFi to the soundbar to deliver cinematic surround sound for more dynamic entertainment without cluttering up the room with wires and other connectors. No separate modules – just turn on the soundbar and ride the audio waves enriching your viewing and listening enjoyment.

This Samsung SWA9500 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit with Dolby Atmos is regularly priced at $299, but with the current deal, shoppers can save over $100 and get this pair to build out their current home listening for only $199.97.

