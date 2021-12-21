The reason you find Christian films boring

Even though cinema is as subjective as any other art form, box office data helps us gauge a movie's quality, a metric for how passionately the audience engages with the medium. For example, the Fast and Furious movies aren't good in the traditional sense, but ignoring their value as entertainment would be foolish. Whether we want to admit it or not, commercially successful and artistically anodyne movies often have some merit.

Except for Christian films. Those movies really suck.

I'm not entirely sure why Christian movies seem so purposefully flawed on a cellular level. Hollywood has several Jewish creators that tell stories from or about a Jewish perspective that all people celebrate. So why do Christian films seem less like movies and more like propaganda pieces? Most of the greatest American films from the 20th century are also thinly veiled propaganda. Why do they get an artistic pass, whereas Christian films don't? It ultimately comes down to treating the artistry of filmmaking as a means to convey an idea as much as the screenplay itself. Christian movies only focus on the latter.

In the video linked above, YouTuber Josh Keefe gives his thoughts as a Christian and a film fan. Although I only fall under the category of the latter myself, his religious perspective gives the video an interesting wrinkle.