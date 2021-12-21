This ruggedly handsome timepiece is over half-off ahead of Christmas

You can be rocking a just-pressed pair of slacks, expensive shoes, and a fresh fade, but without the right luxury accessories, it's easy for your look to fall flat. But with classic pieces, like a sleek winter coat or a luxury watch, you can make a lasting impression, whether you're visiting friends at a holiday party or speaking to a room full of employees at a weekly meeting.

When it comes to luxury accessories, you can't go wrong with a fantastic timepiece, like this Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive Blue Quartz men's watch. From its strikingly bold face to its comfortable yet sleek rubber strap, this accessory can go with a wide range of looks, both casual and formal, making it a staple in any man's wardrobe.

Sourced by ShopWorn, an online marketplace that carries authentic, unworn luxury items from authorized retailers, the Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive watch is of incredibly high quality, and it shows. After all, it has everything you'd want in a luxury timepiece, including Swiss Quartz movement, a uni-directional rotating bezel and black dial that tracks time down to the second, and hands and hour markers that eliminate for easy viewing.

While it does add a bit of sophisticated flair to just about any look, the Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive Men's Watch certainly isn't lacking in comfortability, as it features a flexible rubber band that's built to last. It even features a water-resistant build, ideal for wearing on particularly wet days or by the pool during the summer months.

Meticulously tested and inspected, with a 100% authenticity guarantee, you can bet the Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive Blue Quartz Men's Watch will make a statement wherever you go. And with a name like Luminox, a leading brand in men's luxury accessories, this timepiece gives off of nothing but class.

Snag the Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive Blue Quartz Men's Watch at 54% off, making it just $319 bucks.

