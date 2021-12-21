Security cameras in the lobby of an FNB Bank in Mayfield, Kentucky captured footage of a monstrous tornado that completely destroyed its lobby on December 10th. This was part of the deadly group of tornados that devastated western Kentucky and parts of other states earlier this month.
Watch monster tornado destroy the lobby of a Kentucky bank
