Watch: the brain-breaking stupidity of anti-vaxxers at rallies

Jordan Klepper of The Daily Show went to anti-vaxxer rallies to learn what self-appointed armchair epidemiologists have to say about Covid vaccines.
Here are some highlights:
- "I haven't seen that it's been life-saving at all. I've seen a lot more people in the hospital after they got this vaccine."
- "I'm not an anti-vaxxer. Just don't be putting some shit in my body that isn't proven."
- "I just tried to get some Thai food around the corner. They told me I couldn't sit down and eat unless I had a vaccine mandate. Now I believe things like that were said to Martin Luther King when he tried to walk into places to eat. But they had a different reason to make him a second class citizen."
- "Tens of thousands of people have already died from the vaccine. When the flu vaccine came out 75 people died and they stopped it to rework it."