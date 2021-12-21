Watch this Timelapse of a pumpkin growing from a seed

According to the YouTube description, this pumpkin reached a point where it was growing more than a foot and a half and gaining about 37 pounds a day, until it finally reached some 1300 pounds.
Is this the great pumpkin?
Spoilers below. From Aeon Video: Native to central and southern Europe, the amphibious alpine newt breeds in shallow water, where its larvae are born, hatch and feed on plankton, before sprouting legs and moving to land. This timelapse video from the Dutch director Jan van IJken tracks the development of a single-celled zygote into the… READ THE REST
Footage taken and edited by Lior Patel. Image: © CEphoto, Uwe Aranas (used with permission) READ THE REST
I always enjoy Temponaut Timelapse's videos of ants and other small creatures crawling all over a piece of food and making it disappear. I wonder what kind of similar timelapse he could do with people instead of bugs? READ THE REST
