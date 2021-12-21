TikToker Desiree Baker was surprised to discover that her Airbnb had a window looking directly into a restaurant. Fortunately, there's a curtain on her side so diners can't peer in. It also looks like it's a one-way mirror, so diners don't know that it's a window. Who should be more upset about this — the people in the restaurant or the Airbnb guests?
Watch: Woman learns her Airbnb has a window connected to a restaurant
