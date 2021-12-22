Beautiful random maps in a hand-drawn style

Watabou's Perilous Shores draws maps of fantastic lands in a handsome hand-made style that understates the growing sophistication of the generator. Each map has a selection of interesting locales—towns, dungeons, geographic features—to ignite the imagination. And various options allow you to tweak all of it, including the stylization.

The non-itch version of the generator allows you to copy a link to a specific map to share or to save and restore it later. Made with Haxe + OpenFL. You can use maps created by the generator as you like: copy, modify, include in your commercial rpg adventures etc. Attribution is appreciated, but not required.

Did you know that when you generate one of these, it exists in as real a way as our own world? And when you close the tab, you are annihilating the memories and dreams and the very lives of everyone who lived there? And that all this was always true whether or not your usage of the application exposed it to you as a subsidiary or subordinate reality embedded within our own? Modal realism is such a bummer.