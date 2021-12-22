Chicken Daddies calendar: Daisy dukes or farm dresses?

Rusty Blazenhoff

What's your jam? Men in daisy dukes with their chickens or men in farm dresses with their chickens? If you answered, 'Yes!" Same, same. But, unless you want two 2022 calendars, you're going to have to pick one of these two Chicken Daddies. Or maybe Chicken Mommas is more your thing? There are posters too.