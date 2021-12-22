What's your jam? Men in daisy dukes with their chickens or men in farm dresses with their chickens? If you answered, 'Yes!" Same, same. But, unless you want two 2022 calendars, you're going to have to pick one of these two Chicken Daddies. Or maybe Chicken Mommas is more your thing? There are posters too.
Chicken Daddies calendar: Daisy dukes or farm dresses?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- calendar
- Chicken Daddies
- chickens
- daisy dukes
- men with chickens
A chicken scolds a hen who doesn't know where her egg is supposed to go in this funny video
When a confused hen doesn't notice one of her eggs is misplaced, sitting out in the open right under her beak, another chicken comes over and shows her how it's done, giving it a good deep shove under the hen. But the chicken isn't through with the hen. Ruffled by the mama bird's blasé attitude,… READ THE REST
How to heat your chickens (and your home) with Bitcoin
For the first time ever, the Bitcoin market value has just topped $1 trillion. That's great news for crypto investors! Unfortunately, it also means the currency's energy consumption demands are skyrocketing with it. According to recent reports, the complicated computational algorithms that enable cryptomining are now using more energy than the entire country of Argentina,… READ THE REST
How many slaps does it take to cook a chicken?
Louis Weisz tackles an enduring question that has consumed reddit and YouTube, creating several iterations of his Meat Beater 9000 device and his upgraded Poultry Punisher. He's able to raise the temperature of a chicken almost 30 degrees Fahrenheit, but slapping problems start to emerge above those temps. It turns out that the question is… READ THE REST
This ruggedly handsome timepiece is over half-off ahead of Christmas
You can be rocking a just-pressed pair of slacks, expensive shoes, and a fresh fade, but without the right luxury accessories, it's easy for your look to fall flat. But with classic pieces, like a sleek winter coat or a luxury watch, you can make a lasting impression, whether you're visiting friends at a holiday… READ THE REST
Too late for holiday shopping? Here are 20 gift ideas that don't require shipping
The Holiday Season is nearly over, and those of us who haven't rounded out our gift lists might be starting to sweat a little. It's hard enough to find the perfect gift, but what if it doesn't arrive in time? Fear not, this bundle of 20 awesome gift ideas that don't have to be shipped… READ THE REST
15 card games, puzzles, and more that will keep you busy all winter long
Unless you live among year-round snakes, alligators, and warm weather Karens, chances are you reside somewhere that has harsh winter weather conditions full of snow and sadness (or maybe you just chose to wish away the weather, whatever works buddy). No matter where you live, this winter is bound to be a long one, don't… READ THE REST