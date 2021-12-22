Now you can own your favorite local resaurant as an NFT! Nonfungible Olive Gardens is a real marketplace, and a perfectly simple illustration of what you're buying—and what you're not buying—when you buy an NFT. These Olive Garden NFTs may be found on OpenSea, some listed for 0.1 ETH (~$4k) or more.

Every Non-fungible Olive Garden franchise is an ERC-721 token representing one real-world Olive Garden location. Images are programatically generated with a variety of 9 delicious backgrounds including fettucini alfredo, chicken marsala, and more. Metadata and images are distributed on IPFS.

Breadsticks are ERC-721 tokens numbered in the order minted. Breadstick metadata is stored on-chain with images distributed on IPFS.

Is this affiliated with Olive Garden?

No.