Star Trek characters show you the proper way to pronounce Omicron

In this never-ending cycle of boosters and variants, it can be a little hard to keep up your cheer. What started as a clear path to herd immunity has become fraught with rampant skepticism, misinformation, and political division. It's enough to make you crave an escape into a future where this Covid nightmare is finally behind us. How about the 24th century?

Star Trek will always be one of my favorite visions of humanity's future. Beyond the technology and interstellar travel, the most alluring element of Star Trek's depiction of the future is how measured and rational the human race has become. Two traits that we're sorely lacking in our present reality. However, even though a disease like Covid wouldn't stand a chance in the sickbay of the USS Enterprise- or the Voyager for you Janeway loyalists- Star Trek characters still dealt with Omicron in their own way.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Mark2k offers a hilarious lesson in pronunciation with copious Star Trek characters. If your friends are still struggling with pronouncing Omicron, pass the video along.