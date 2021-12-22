The scientific similarities between falling in love and doing cocaine

There are a host of similarities between being in love and doing drugs. "Yeah," some of you might say, "they both make your friends hate you and leave you broke." While those critiques might be accurate on a social and financial level, love is incredibly similar to cocaine on a chemical level. The knowledge folks amongst us might even know of the specific chemicals that respond congruently to the stimulus of love and narcotics but might not understand the neurological process that cements the addiction. Well, don't worry, that's where I've got you covered.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Big Think provides viewers with a compilation of their best interviews that break down the science of becoming addicted to romantic affection. The video covers exactly which brain centers respond the most when one engages with a partner that riles their deepest passions. If you're jonesing for a fix from your lover, give the video a watch.