Cop who killed Daunte White convicted of manslaughter

Kim Potter claimed that she thought she was firing her taser when she shot and killed Daunte White, a 20-year-old black driver pulled over for having an air freshener dangling off his rear view mirror who then resisted arrest on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Potter's excuse did not impress jurors, who today convicted her of first-degree manslaughter.

The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Potter, 49, faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state's sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer term. Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter taken into custody and held without bail, and scheduled her to be sentenced on Feb. 18. As she was led away in handcuffs, a Potter family member in the courtroom shouted "Love you, Kim!" Outside the courthouse, dozens of people who had gathered erupted in cheers, hugs and tears of joy as the verdicts were read